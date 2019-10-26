|
|
|
BULMER
Allan George
Passed away peacefully at home on
Friday 11th October 2019.
Dearly beloved husband of Doreen,
loving dad to Jeffrey, Philip, Carole and Hazel, father in law to Pamela, Joanne and Robert, also a dear grandad and
great grandad.
Funeral service will take place on
Thursday 31st October at Holy Trinity Church, Sykehouse, 11.00am followed by interment in the Churchyard. No flowers by request, donations if desired for Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Mountain Rescue. Enquiries to Armitage Funeral Service, Thorne. Tel. 01405 812202
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 26, 2019