John Whitham Funeral Service
34 Leeds Road
Ilkley, West Yorkshire LS29 8DS
01943 831375
Alison Harrison

Notice

Alison Harrison Notice
HARRISON
Alison (Ali)
On May 28, peacefully in L.G.I.
aged 91 years, of Ilkley.
Dearly loved mother of Ian, Peter
and Sue and a very dear grandma
and great grandma.
Funeral service will take place at
St Margarets Parish Church, Queens Road, Ilkley on Tuesday June 11th at 3.30pm, followed by Private cremation.
Donations in memory may be given to
LGI Ward 21 Acute Stroke Unit, for which a plate will be available at The Service, or sent, C/O John Whitham Funeral Services,
34 Leeds Road, Ilkley, LS29
8DS. Tel: 01943 831375.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 4, 2019
