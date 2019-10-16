|
SHOTTON
Alice Mavis
Died peacefully on 10th October aged 97.
She was a loving wife of the late Jeff,
Aunty of Liz, Great Aunty of Daniel and Great Great Aunty of Abigail.
Her funeral will be held on
Tuesday 22nd October at
Rawdon Crematorium at 3pm.
Thanks to the staff at Grove Park Care Home for their excellent care. Family flowers only please. Donations in her memory to the Alzheimer's Society can be made via
H Eaton Funeral Directors, Ilkley
tel 01943607360
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 16, 2019