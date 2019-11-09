Home

SCOTT
Alice
Passed away peacefully at home
on 5th November 2019, aged 81 years.

Beloved Wife of John.
Dearly loved Mother of Sally, Alison,
Simon and Jenny. A proud Gran to
Xander, Eva, Cameron and Kate.

Service to take place at Beverley Minster
on Tuesday 26th November at 11:00am followed by a private interment.

Family flowers only please but donations
in lieu welcome at the service.

Resting at
F. Stephenson & Son,
Beverley, Tel: 01482 881367
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 9, 2019
