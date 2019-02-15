|
|
|
CLAY (nee Haworth)
Alice Rosemary
"Rosie" Passed away peacefully on
28th January 2019, of Wesley House, Ossett, aged 90 years.
Dear Wife of the late John.
Much loved Mother of Judy,
Carol and Edward,
also beloved Grandmother.
Funeral service will take place on Friday 22nd February at The King's Way Church, Ossett at 11-00 am followed by burial at St John's Churchyard South Parade, Ossett. Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to the RNLI
and The Stroke Association,
a collection facility will be available in church or may be sent C/o
George Steele & Son,
The Green, Ossett WF5 OAL.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 15, 2019
