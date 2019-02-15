Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Steele & Son
The Green
Ossett, West Yorkshire WF5 0AL
01924 273285
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00
The King's Way Church
Ossett
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Clay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Clay

Notice Condolences

Alice Clay Notice
CLAY (nee Haworth)
Alice Rosemary
"Rosie" Passed away peacefully on
28th January 2019, of Wesley House, Ossett, aged 90 years.
Dear Wife of the late John.
Much loved Mother of Judy,
Carol and Edward,
also beloved Grandmother.
Funeral service will take place on Friday 22nd February at The King's Way Church, Ossett at 11-00 am followed by burial at St John's Churchyard South Parade, Ossett. Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to the RNLI
and The Stroke Association,
a collection facility will be available in church or may be sent C/o
George Steele & Son,
The Green, Ossett WF5 OAL.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices