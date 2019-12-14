Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alfreda Hardwick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfreda Hardwick

Notice Condolences

Alfreda Hardwick Notice
HARDWICK
Alfreda Ann
Formerly of Manor Farm, Kirby Misperton.
Passed away peacefully at
St Bernadette's Nursing Home on
December 7th 2019 aged 88 years.

Beloved wife of the late Alan,
a dearly loved mother of
Kathryn, Louise and Jane and
a much loved nana and great nana.

Cremation Service to be held at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough,
on Tuesday 17th December at 12:00 noon followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at the Parish Church of St Peter & St Paul, Pickering, at 1:30pm.

Family flowers only please
but donations if desired may be given for
The British Heart Foundation,
a plate will be provided at the Service.

All enquiries to
Adam Collier Funeral Services
Tel 01751 477766
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -