|
|
|
HARDWICK
Alfreda Ann
Formerly of Manor Farm, Kirby Misperton.
Passed away peacefully at
St Bernadette's Nursing Home on
December 7th 2019 aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Alan,
a dearly loved mother of
Kathryn, Louise and Jane and
a much loved nana and great nana.
Cremation Service to be held at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough,
on Tuesday 17th December at 12:00 noon followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at the Parish Church of St Peter & St Paul, Pickering, at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired may be given for
The British Heart Foundation,
a plate will be provided at the Service.
All enquiries to
Adam Collier Funeral Services
Tel 01751 477766
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 14, 2019