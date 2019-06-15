Home

C M Allott & Son Ltd (Hornsea)
2 Graingers Yard, Southgate
Hornsea, East Yorkshire HU18 1AH
01964 534689
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:30
East Riding Crematorium
Octon
View Map
Alexandra Anderson Notice
ANDERSON
Alexandra
(Lexa)
(nee Arnott)
Passed away peacefully at home
surrounded by her family
on 8th June 2019.
Loving wife of the late
James Webster Anderson,
daughters Susan and Judith,
sons in law Robert and Paul and
grandchildren Ellie and James.
The funeral service to be held at the
East Riding Crematorium, Octon on
Tuesday July 2nd at 11.30am.
No flowers please, donations if desired to The British Heart Foundation.
Enquiries to C M Allott & Son Ltd,
Hornsea, Tel: 01964 534689
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 15, 2019
