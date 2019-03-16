|
|
|
WEBSTER
Alexander Milton
Passed away at home
on 12th March 2019, aged 84.
Beloved husband to Joanna,
much loved father to John, Karen, Sara
and Serena, and Opa to ten
wonderful grandchildren.
A funeral service will take place at
St Wilfred's Church in Pool in Wharfedale
on Tuesday 26th March 2019
at 11.30am, followed by a private cremation. Alex's family warmly invite you to
join them for the funeral service and for refreshments at the White Hart pub thereafter. Family flowers only but
donations to Alzheimer's Society UK
would be gratefully received.
Enquiries to Full Circle Funerals,
Tel: 01943 262626
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More