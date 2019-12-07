|
TAYLOR
Alec Charles Joseph
Alec Charles Joseph Taylor, aged 80 years, died peacefully in Hull Royal Infirmary on Tuesday 26th November 2019.
Beloved husband to the late Mabel, father to Jo, grandfather to Clark, brother to Peter and the late Joan, a loving partner to Pauline, stepfather to Michael and Denise, stepgrandfather to Andrew and Charlotte.
A service to celebrate the life of Alec will be held at St. Mary's Church, Sledmere,
YO25 3XH on Thursday 12th December 2019 at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please, however, donations in aid of Marie Curie may be left after the service if so desired.
All enquiries to Henry Naylor Funeral Directors, Easterfield House, New Road, Driffield, East Yorkshire, YO25 5DL.
Tel. 01377 252222
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 7, 2019