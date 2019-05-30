|
|
|
REYNOLDS
Alec Terence
Auctioneer of Doncaster.
Passed away peacefully on Sunday
19th May 2019 in hospital, aged 92.
Dearly loved husband of Margaret,
much loved father of Sally
and son in law Ian.
Cherished grandpa of Phoebe and Hugo.
He will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will be held at
Rose Hill Crematorium on Friday 14th June at 2.00pm. No flowers.
All enquiries to
J. Steadmans Funeral Directors,
3 Balby Road, Doncaster, DN4 0RB.
01302 344 444
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 30, 2019
