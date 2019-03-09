Home

BROWN
Albert Dick
known as 'Dick'
Peacefully on Wednesday, February 27th
in the Dales Care Home, aged 87 years.
Much loved father of Andrew and Christopher, step father of Adrian and Michelle, a proud grandfather and
great grandfather and dear brother
of Pam, Angela and the late Val.
The funeral service will take place
at the Bridge Church, Otley on
Tuesday March 12th at 12pm,
followed by a private cremation.
Family flowers only please with
donations to the Bridge Church.
All enquiries to Otley Funeralcare
Tel. 01943 462185.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 9, 2019
