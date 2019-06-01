Home

Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
12:30
St David's Church, Holmbridge
Alastair Campbell Notice
CAMPBELL
Alastair
On 11th May, 2019, aged 84 years,
Alastair of Holmbridge.

The beloved husband of the late Rosemary, much loved dad of Iain and Fiona,
very dear father-in-law of Jane and Jeremy, proud and loving grandpa of Simon, Emily, Oliver, Dominic and Abigail, a dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle.

Funeral service at St David's Church, Holmbridge on Monday 10th June
at 12.30 p.m. followed by private committal.
Family flowers only please but donations would be appreciated to be shared between Age UK and The Paddle Steamer Preservation Society.
A box will be available at the church.

All enquiries to T.W. Birks & Son,
Holme Valley Funeral Home, Woodhead Road, Holmfirth HD9 2PR.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 1, 2019
