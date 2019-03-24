|
|
|
MYERS
Alan
Formerly of Rosedale, passed away suddenly at home in Hutton Le Hole
on March 12th 2019 aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of Joan, a much loved dad of Sean, Robert and the late Neil, father in law of Steph and Julie and a dearly loved grandad of Sam, Dan, Mark and John.
Funeral Service to be held at the
East Riding Crematorium Octon, YO25 3BL on Wednesday 27th March at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired may be given for
Yorkshire Cancer Research and
Yorkshire Air Ambulance, a plate will be provided at the service.
All enquiries to Adam Collier Funeral Services tel. 01751 477766
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More