Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
12:00
Christ The Saviour Church
Swinnow
Witaly Iwanuschak Notice
Iwanuschak Witaly
(Vic) Passed away peacefully at
Oulton Manor Residential Home
on 23rd February 2019,
aged 93 years.
Loving and loyal husband to Margaret, much loved dad to Vic and Steve, also a loving
father-in-law, grandad
and great-grandad.
Now at rest, re-united with
family he left behind in
Romania so many years ago.
Service will take place at
Christ The Saviour Church, Swinnow on Monday 25th March 2019 at 12pm, prior to burial in Pudsey Cemetery.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Pudsey, Tel: 01132577788
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 11, 2019
