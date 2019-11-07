Home

Winifred Smith Notice
SMITH Winifred Formerly of 1 The Mount, Kippax, Leeds.
Passed away peacefully on 28th October 2019 aged 93.
Much loved and devoted wife of James. Loving mum to Valerie, Susan, Jennifer, Anthony, Gary
and Amanda, much loved Grandma and Great Grandma,
will be sadly missed by all xx
Funeral Service will take place on the 15th November at
Desford Free Church at 15:00pm. All flowers welcome, donations
are also being accepted.
All enquiries to
Gilliver's Funeral Services,
Barlestone, Tel: 01455 290356
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 7, 2019
