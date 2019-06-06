Home

POWERED BY

Services
Denison's Funeral Service
1-3 Towngate
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS20 9JB
01943 872619
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
15:30
Rawdon Crematorium
Leeds
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Todd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Todd

Notice Condolences

William Todd Notice
Todd William
(aka Bill) Died peacefully in
Ghyll Royd Nursing Home.
Beloved husband of the late Kirsty, loving dad of Richard, devoted grandad of Emina and Hannah, wonderful brother of Janet and Ken, brother-in-law of David
and a dear friend to many.
Former Primary School Teacher
in Leeds.
Funeral service to take place at Rawdon Crematorium, Leeds on Wednesday 12th June at 3.40pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers may
be made to Sue Ryder.
Any enquiries to
Denison's Funeral Service,
Guiseley. Tel: 01943 872619
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.