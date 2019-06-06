|
|
|
Todd William
(aka Bill) Died peacefully in
Ghyll Royd Nursing Home.
Beloved husband of the late Kirsty, loving dad of Richard, devoted grandad of Emina and Hannah, wonderful brother of Janet and Ken, brother-in-law of David
and a dear friend to many.
Former Primary School Teacher
in Leeds.
Funeral service to take place at Rawdon Crematorium, Leeds on Wednesday 12th June at 3.40pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers may
be made to Sue Ryder.
Any enquiries to
Denison's Funeral Service,
Guiseley. Tel: 01943 872619
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 6, 2019
