The Co-operative Funeralcare Marsh Lane
Marsh Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 8AD
0113 245 0507
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
09:30
Lawnswood Crematorium
William Sinclair
SINCLAIR William Passed away peacefully on Friday 8th March aged 97 years.
Much loved Husband of the late Elizabeth, adored dad of Judy, Linda, Wendy, Anne, Janette and the late Margaret and Kath, granddad of Mark, Andrew, Janine, Lyndsey, Katie, Leane, Jenny, Ryan, Sara-Kate and Joe, great granddad of Luke, Louis and Macey also a dear father in law.
Service and cremation to take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Wednesday 20th March
at 9.40 am.
Family flowers only but donations would be gratefully received to
St. Gemma's Hospice,
a plate for this purpose will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare. Marsh Lane. Leeds 2450507
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 14, 2019
