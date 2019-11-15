|
|
|
MASON William (Bill) On November 3rd
passed away in hospital after a brave battle with a short illness, aged 88 years.
Widower of Valerie Mary
and loving partner of Anne.
A dearly loved father of Richard, and a much loved grandfather
and great grandfather of Albie.
A very loving and caring man
to all family and friends who greatly respected him.
Funeral service will take place
at Rawdon Crematorium on Monday November 25th at 1pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Yorkshire Cancer Research.
All enquiries to
J Waite & Son Funeral Directors.
Tel 01943 872485
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 15, 2019