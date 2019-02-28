|
|
|
LOVE William Brown 18/02/19
Died at home with his family
by his side, aged 74 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Eve,
much loved father of Peter,
dear father-in-law of Lynsey,
loving grandad of
Willow and Jasper.
Service & cremation will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on
Thursday 7th March at 1pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations in lieu if so
desired to Sue Ryder Wheatfields
for which a plate will be
available at the service.
Enquiries to
Kettleys Funeral Service
Tel: 01132503716
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More