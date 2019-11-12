|
KEMP William Passed away peacefully
at home on November 2nd 2019,
aged 83 years, late of Leeds 8.
The dearly beloved husband
of the late Eileen and
loving father of Angela
and the late Neil.
A treasured grandfather of Louis.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Augustine's Catholic Church, Harehills Road, Leeds 8 on
Tuesday November 19th at 12 noon
prior to cremation at
Lawnswood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of
William may be given to
Cancer Research UK for
which a collection plate will
be available at the service.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
Oakwood, Tel: 0113 2499338.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 12, 2019