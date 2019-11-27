Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Leeds
32 North Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS6 3HE
0113 224 2443
William Eagleton Notice
Eagleton William (Bill) Aged 91,
passed away peacefully,
after a short illness,
surrounded by his family,
on Saturday November 16th in
St James' Hospital, Leeds.
Beloved husband of the late Elsie, much loved brother of Hazel
(and the late George, Dennis, Ada and Geoffrey), dearly loved dad to Martin and father-in-law to Jess, treasured grandad to Vicky and her husband Sean, Debbie and her husband Brendan, Robert, Melissa, James and the late Anna.
Also loving great grandad to Nathaniel, Isabel, Eve, Ebony, Amaya, Marcie and Franklin.
Bill will be sadly missed
by all who had the great
privilege to know him.
At peace now.

Funeral arrangements: please contact Co-op Funeral Services, Headingly, Leeds.
Tel: 0113 2242443.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Leeds Cares (leeds-cares.org - registered charity number 117036)
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 27, 2019
