BROSNAN William Christopher (Billy) 26-06-1947 - 06-09-2019
Formerly of Tralee,
The Kingdom of Kerry, Ireland.
Dearly loved Brother of Brendan, Eileen, Bridie, Mary, Betty, Martin, Michael, Jeremiah, Maguerita and the late Bernadette, Noreen, Johnny, George and Bobby.
A much loved Brother-in-Law, Uncle and dear friend of
the late Margaret.
Billy will be received into
St. Patrick's Catholic Church,
Torre Road, Leeds 9 on
Tuesday 1st October at 6pm.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday 2nd October
at 1pm prior to burial
at Killingbeck Cemetery.
May He Rest In Peace
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
Tel: 0113 2480953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 27, 2019