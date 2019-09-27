Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Brosnan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Brosnan

Notice Condolences

William Brosnan Notice
BROSNAN William Christopher (Billy) 26-06-1947 - 06-09-2019
Formerly of Tralee,
The Kingdom of Kerry, Ireland.
Dearly loved Brother of Brendan, Eileen, Bridie, Mary, Betty, Martin, Michael, Jeremiah, Maguerita and the late Bernadette, Noreen, Johnny, George and Bobby.
A much loved Brother-in-Law, Uncle and dear friend of
the late Margaret.
Billy will be received into
St. Patrick's Catholic Church,
Torre Road, Leeds 9 on
Tuesday 1st October at 6pm.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday 2nd October
at 1pm prior to burial
at Killingbeck Cemetery.
May He Rest In Peace
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
Tel: 0113 2480953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.