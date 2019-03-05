|
Wright Wilfrid Aged 69 years on 20th February 2019.
Died peacefully at Harrogate Hospital with his loving family
at his side.
The much loved father of Allen,
Colin and Louise, loving brother of Jean, Sue and Mary, a devoted grandfather, and a good friend to many.
He will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Cottingley Crematorium
on Tuesday 12th March 2019 at 2:20pm.
Donations for a space flight for Wilf would be appreciated and for which a plate will be available after the service.
Will friends please accept this invitation and kindly meet at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Leeds Independent Funeral Service, Tel 0113 4877505
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 5, 2019
