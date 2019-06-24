|
MASON Wilfred On 18th June 2019,
Wilfred, passed away
peacefully at home.
Much loved Husband,
Father and Grandad
who will be greatly missed.
Wilfred's funeral service is
due to take place at 2.30pm
on 27.06.2019 at St Giles Church,
Bramhope LS16 9BA,
followed by a private cremation
at Lawnswood Crematorium.
Wilfred's family would like
to invite all guests attending to
join them for refreshments and
to share memories of Wilfred at
West Park Rugby Club,
The Sycamores, Bramhope
LS16 9JR, after the service.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to
Full Circle Funerals,
01943 26 26 26.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 24, 2019
