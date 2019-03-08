|
|
|
Ashton Wendy
(née Tomlinson) March 3rd, passed away peacefully after a short illness, aged 68 years.
Wendy, dearly loved wife of Graham, much loved mum of Donna, Sheryl and Hayley, also a loving nan and great nan.
The funeral service and
cremation will take place at
Rawdon Crematorium on Thursday March 14th at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Wendy may be made to Cancer Research, a collection box will be available at the service.
Enquiries Joseph Geldart & Sons
Funeral Directors,
Tel. 0113 2582134
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 8, 2019
