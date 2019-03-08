Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Geldart & Sons
11 Hopewell Terrace
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS18 4NE
0113 258 2134
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendy Ashton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendy Ashton

Notice Condolences

Wendy Ashton Notice
Ashton Wendy
(née Tomlinson) March 3rd, passed away peacefully after a short illness, aged 68 years.
Wendy, dearly loved wife of Graham, much loved mum of Donna, Sheryl and Hayley, also a loving nan and great nan.
The funeral service and
cremation will take place at
Rawdon Crematorium on Thursday March 14th at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Wendy may be made to Cancer Research, a collection box will be available at the service.
Enquiries Joseph Geldart & Sons
Funeral Directors,
Tel. 0113 2582134
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices