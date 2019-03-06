Home

Funeral
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00
Lawnswood Crematorium
POLLARD-ROBINSON Violet In loving memory of
18/08/68 - 24/02/19
Violet sadly and suddenly passed away at the age of 50 at home
with her husband by her side.
Her two children rushed to her side to say their goodbyes.
Remembering you is easy,
We do it every day.
Missing you is the heartache,
It never goes away.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, wife, sister
and friend and will be
missed by so many.
The funeral is on the 15th March
at 11.00am at Lawnswood Crematorium with a reception
to follow at Sheepscar Club.
Love forever and always,
Ester, Jacob, John and family
xxx
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 6, 2019
