Joseph Tate Funeral Service
375 Tong Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS12 4QG
0113 263 8971
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
14:00
Wesley Road Chapel
Armley
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
15:00
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
Violet Greenwood Notice
GREENWOOD Violet October 13th, surrounded
by her family, aged 85 years.
Dearly loved wife of Ted,
much loved mum of
Linda, David and Andrew,
also loved nan,
great nan and sister.
Will be missed by all who knew her.
Service will take place at
Wesley Road Chapel, Armley on
Thursday 24th October at 2pm to be followed by cremation at Cottingley Hall Crematorium at 3pm.
Friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only by request please, donations in lieu will be appreciated to benefit Alzheimer's Society.
A collection box will be
available at the service.
Enquiries to
J Tate Funeral Directors,
Tel. 0113 2638971
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 18, 2019
