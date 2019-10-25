|
|
|
Franklin
Violet On October 19th peacefully
aged 103 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Clifford, much loved mum of Peter, Bob and the late Jack and loved mother-in-law of Janet, Hazel and Brenda. Also a much adored grandma, great grandma,
great-great grandma,
great-great-great grandma
and loved auntie,
who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service and cremation at Lawnswood Crematorium on Friday November 1st at 1:40pm.
Donations may be given in lieu of flowers for Dementia UK,
a plate for which will be available
at the service.
Enquiries to
Robson & Ellis
Bramley
Tel 2570542
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 25, 2019