O'DONNELL Vincent Anne and the family of the late Vincent would sincerely like to thank all relatives and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy, Mass Cards and Sympathy Cards and generous donations received for both
St. Gemma's Hospice and
St. Patrick's Church.
Special thanks to Fr Gerald Thornton and Fr Eugene McGillycuddy for the beautiful Requiem Mass and support.
To all the staff at Leeds Irish Centre and to Hughes Funeral Services for efficient funeral arrangements.
Thank you all.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 8, 2019
