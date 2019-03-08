Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent O'Donnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent O'Donnell

Notice

Vincent O'Donnell Notice
O'DONNELL Vincent Anne and the family of the late Vincent would sincerely like to thank all relatives and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy, Mass Cards and Sympathy Cards and generous donations received for both
St. Gemma's Hospice and
St. Patrick's Church.
Special thanks to Fr Gerald Thornton and Fr Eugene McGillycuddy for the beautiful Requiem Mass and support.
To all the staff at Leeds Irish Centre and to Hughes Funeral Services for efficient funeral arrangements.
Thank you all.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.