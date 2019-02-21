O'DONNELL Vincent Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of Vincent R.I.P. who passed away peacefully at St. Gemma's Hospice on February 10th 2019,

aged 89 years.

Beloved Husband of Anne, much loved Dad of Anne, Jean and Brian,

respected Father-In-Law of Paul,

Anna, Phil and the late Garry.

Treasured Grandad of Sara, Clare

and Alice and Great Grandad of

Charlie, Bill, Jimmy and Hettie and

a dearly loved Brother of the late Jack and Joan also a dear

Brother-In-Law and Uncle.

Vincent will be received into

St. Patrick's Catholic Church,

Torre Road, Leeds 9 on Thursday February 28th , 2019 at 6pm.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday March 1st , 2019 at 11am followed by cremation at Lawnswood Crematorium,

Otley Road, Leeds 16 at 12.20pm

Family flowers only please, donations for both St. Gemma's Hospice and St. Patrick's Church would be appreciated and for which purpose a plate will be provided.

Will Friends please accept this intimation.

Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, 180 York Road, Leeds 9. Tel 2480953 Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 21, 2019