CLEGG Vikki On Thursday 13th June 2019,
Vikki passed away peacefully in
St James Hospital, aged 75 years, surrounded by her loving family.
The devoted wife of the late Tom,
a loving mum, grandma and
great grandma.
The Funeral Service and Committal will take place at
St James's The Great Church, Church Lane, Manston on Thursday 27th June at 12.00 noon prior to private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made in memory of Vikki to Church Funds for which a collection plate will be available
at the service.
All enquiries to
Thomasons Funeral Service,
120-122a Crossgates Road, Leeds LS15 7NL. Tel: 0113 2641405.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 20, 2019
