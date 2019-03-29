Home

Services
Thomasons Funeral Service
120a-122 Crossgates Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS15 7NL
0113 2641405
Committal
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:30
Lawnswood Crematorium Chapel
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:30
Lawnswood Crematorium Chapel
Notice Condolences

Victoria Thompson Notice
Thompson Victoria Anne
Kathleen (Vicky) On Friday 22nd March 2019,
passed away peacefully in
St James's Hospital,
aged 73 years.
The much loved wife of Trevor, dearly loved mum of
Nicola and Daniel, loved sister of Anne and Douglas and a
dear sister-in-law and aunty.
The Funeral Service and Committal will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium Chapel on Thursday 4th April at 11.40am prior to cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made in
memory of Vicky to
The British Heart Foundation
for which a collection plate will be available at the service.
All enquiries to
Thomasons Funeral Service,
120a-122, Crossgates Road,
Leeds, LS15 7NL.
Tel: 0113 2641405.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 29, 2019
