MARCH Victor Aged 84, formerly of Collingham.
Passed away peacefully on
May 20th 2019 at Vida Hall, Harrogate with his family by his side. Beloved husband of the late Barbara. Much loved father of Julie, Stephen and Carolyn. Cherished father-in-law
and grandfather.
The funeral service will take place at St. Oswald's Church, Collingham on Monday 17th June at 11:00am, followed by burial
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St.Oswald's Church Funds. Enquiries to G.E. Hartley & Son, Wetherby. Tel 01937 588888.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 31, 2019
