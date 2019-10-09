Home

Jayne E. Verity
Stony Royd
Pudsey, West Yorkshire LS28 5JA
0113 257 8799
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
14:15
Rawdon Crematorium
TASKER Vicky Following a short illness passed away peacefully on 27th September aged 62 years.
Devoted and much loved wife of the late Derek, respected
step -mum of Brian and Graham, beloved sister of Jean and a loving grandma and aunt and not forgetting Vicky's best friends
MJ and Peg. Service will be held on Monday 14th October at
Rawdon Crematorium commencing at 2.20.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired for Sue Ryder Wheatfield's Hospice.
Any enquiries please contact
Jayne E Verity funeral director on Pudsey 0113 257 8799.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 9, 2019
