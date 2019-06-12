|
KING Vera
(nee North) Wife of William (Bill), mother to Stephen and Richard.
Formerly of Leeds, Wetherby,
Harrogate and the Lake District.
Died 3rd June peacefully
with family. Funeral service at
Windermere Methodist Church
on 21st June at 11.00am.
Family flowers only. Donations to Defying Dementia Research Fund C/o Edmondson Longmire Funeral Service, The Chapel, Glebe Road, Bowness-on-Windermere, Cumbria, LA23 3HB.
Tel. 015394 43427
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 12, 2019
