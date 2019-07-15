Home

CRAIGHEAD VERA On July 1st, aged 94 years.
Dearly beloved Mum of Brenda, Denise and Anne.
Also a loved Grandma,
Great Grandma and Auntie,
who will be missed.
Funeral service and cremation at Rawdon Crematorium,
on Monday July 22nd at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be given for The Yorkshire Air Ambulance Service, a plate for which will be available at the service.
Enquiries to Robson & Ellis, Bramley, tel 257 0542
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 15, 2019
