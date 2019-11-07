Home

Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9NT
0113 2480953
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:30
St Mary's Church
Whitkirk
Vera Barker Notice
BARKER VERA GLADYS
28.03.1927 - 21.10.2019 Passed away peacefully
after a short illness.

Dearly loved wife of the late Richard, a devoted and
much loved mother,
mother-in-law, grandma,
great-grandma and a very
dear sister, auntie, cousin and
a friend to many.

The funeral service will take place at St Mary's Church, Whitkirk on Monday 11th November at 11.30am, prior to interment
in the churchyard.

Family flowers only by request,
but donations in lieu, will be gratefully received in aid of
St Gemma's Hospice,
for which a plate will be made available at the church.
Friends please accept
this intimation.

Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services.
Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 7, 2019
