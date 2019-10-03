|
|
|
Underwood VARLEY
Frances Anne On 27th September 2019,
after a short illness, formerly of North Leeds, Minnesota USA
and Menorca, Frances,
aged 38 years,
beloved daughter of
Mrs Maureen Underwood Varley and the late Dr. John Stuart Varley
Frances sadly leaves behind
2 young children Mia and
Lucas Underwood Varley.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary of the Angels
RC Church, Batley on
Friday 11th October 2019
at 12.30pm followed
by private interment.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church.
Flowers will be received at
George Brooke's Chapel of Rest,
9 Battye Street,
Dewsbury WF13 1PW.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 3, 2019