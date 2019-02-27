|
|
|
BARNABY
Valerie
Of Cropton, passed away after a very short illness on February 19th 2019
aged 103 years.
Beloved wife of the late Fred
and a very dear friend.
Funeral service to be held at
St Gregory's Church, Cropton on
Monday March 4th at 1:00pm followed by
Interment in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired may be given for the
Yorkshire Air Ambulance
and Church Funds,
a plate will be provided at the service.
All enquiries to
Adam Collier Funeral Services
tel.01751 477766
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 27, 2019
