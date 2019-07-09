|
|
|
SIMPSON Trevor Peacefully at home on
2nd July 2019, aged 72.
Sadly missed by his loving Wife Pat, Son Paul and Partner Claire, also Sister Hazel, Brother-in-Law Jim.
Brother Colin, Sister-in-Law Anne, Brother-in-Law Dirk.
All Nephews, Nieces and Cousins.
"Our hearts are broken and
we will miss you forever"
Service will be held at
Lawnswood Crematorium on Tuesday 16th July at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Trevor may be given to St. Gemma's Hospice, a plate will be provided.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, Oakwood,
Tel: 0113 2499338.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 9, 2019