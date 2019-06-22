|
|
|
Hullock Trevor Roy On June 18th 2019,
peacefully in Copperhill Care Home, aged 82 years.
Treasured husband of the late Carole, a much loved dad of Christopher, Stephen and Paula,
a dear grandad of Kelly,
Luke and Daniel and a
great grandad of Thalia.
Funeral service to be held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Friday 28th June 2019 at 1.40pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be given to support St Gemma's Hospice,
a plate for which will be
available at the service.
Enquiries to Carden & Parnell, Pudsey, Telephone. 0113 2702360.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 22, 2019
