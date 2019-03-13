|
|
|
FIELD Tony March 6th, peacefully
in hospital, of Churwell,
aged 74 years.
Much loved Dad of Emma & Jenny also a very dear Father-In-Law, Husband, Brother,
Brother-In-Law & Uncle.
Funeral Service will be held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium at 3:00 pm on Friday 22nd March.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu may be made to The Take Heart Appeal at LGI and to The Injured Jockeys Fund for which charities a collection box will be available at the service.
All enquiries Tel: 0113 2532087
or visit www.jwbinks.co.uk/obituaries
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More