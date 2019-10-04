|
CRAVEN The family of the late Tony Craven wish to thank all relatives,
friends and neighbours for their support and messages of sympathy.
Grateful thanks to the
medical and clerical staff at
Kippax Hall Surgery, the therapists of the Kippax Neighbourhood Team and a special
Thank you to the Community Matrons Terri and Rebecca.
The family wish to express their gratitude to Canon Hulme for his thoughtful and reassuring service and to Hughes Funeral Services for the professionalism and compassion shown in all the funeral arrangements.
£1200.00 was donated to Simon on the Streets in Tony's memory.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 4, 2019