CLARKSON Tony February 19th 2019, peacefully in hospital, surrounded by his loving family, formerly of East Ardsley,
aged 67 years.
Beloved husband of Judith, loving stepdad to Martin, Janine and Mick, adored grandad of Olivia and
friend to many.
The funeral service will take place
at Cottingley Crematorium on
Friday 8th March at 1:40pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers,
if desired, for St. Gemma's Hospice.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 28, 2019
