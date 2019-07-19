Home

Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
15:00
Lawnswood Crematorium
Timothy Poupard Notice
Poupard Timothy James Suddenly on Thursday 4th July,
aged 66 years.
Beloved Husband of Carole
and much loved Father to Nicola
and James. Also dear Brother of Peter and Carol.
The funeral service will take place
at Lawnswood Crematorium on
Friday 26th July at 3:00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be made to
Leeds Cares Brain Research Appeal, for which a box will be provided.
All enquiries please contact:
Wm. Dodgson & Son Funeral Services, 279 Selby Road,
Halton, Leeds, LS15 7JS.
Tel: 0113 2645587
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 19, 2019
