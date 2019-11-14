Home

GLYNN Timothy Timothy's family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy and cards of condolence.
Special thanks to the District Nursing and Neighbourhood Team at Holt Park Health Centre, Leeds and all staff at Wheatfields Hospice and doctors and nurses of High Field Surgery, Leeds 16.
Thanks to Father Emmanule Adindu for his comforting service and prayers and to Hughes Funeral Services for their compassionate and excellent service.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 14, 2019
