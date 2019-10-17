|
Glynn Timothy Passed away peacefully in Wheatfields Hospice, Leeds on 10th October, 2019, aged 94 years.
Loving husband to the late Margaret, dear mother to Margaret, William and John, dearly loved grandad, great grandad
and great great grandad.
Tim will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Evening reception will take place at Holy Name R.C. Church, Leeds 16 on Monday 28th October, 2019,
at 6 p.m. Requiem Mass
will be celebrated on
Tuesday 29th October
at 10.30 a.m. followed by burial
at Lawnswood Cemetery.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations will be forwarded to Wheatfields Hospice. Friends please accept
this intimation.
All enquiries
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road Leeds 9.
Tel 0113 248 0953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 17, 2019