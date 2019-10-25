|
|
|
Cawley Timothy 20th October, peacefully at
home in Tingley, aged 67.
Dearly loved husband of Julia, much-loved dad of Dessy, Francis, Timmy, Laura and the late Matthew, also a beloved grandad, brother and uncle.
Funeral Service will be held at Killingbeck Cemetery Chapel on Thursday 31st October at 1:00pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers
may be made at the service
to Candlelighters.
For more information please
tel; 01132532087 or visit
www.jwbinks.co.uk/obituaries
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 25, 2019