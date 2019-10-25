Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Cawley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Cawley

Notice Condolences

Timothy Cawley Notice
Cawley Timothy 20th October, peacefully at
home in Tingley, aged 67.
Dearly loved husband of Julia, much-loved dad of Dessy, Francis, Timmy, Laura and the late Matthew, also a beloved grandad, brother and uncle.
Funeral Service will be held at Killingbeck Cemetery Chapel on Thursday 31st October at 1:00pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers
may be made at the service
to Candlelighters.
For more information please
tel; 01132532087 or visit
www.jwbinks.co.uk/obituaries
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.